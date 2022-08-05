Durant’s Former Teammate Calls Steph Curry One-Dimensional

EuroLeague guard Mike James has been one of Stephen Curry’s most outspoken critics over the years.

On a recent “Players Choice” podcast, the journeyman point guard, who has played with the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, and Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets, left Curry off of his list of the top-five players in the NBA.

In the interview, James said that while he respected the Warriors’ guard, Curry was simply too “one-dimensional” to eclipse the other players on his list.

Check out the clip below.

“I got Kev, Bron, Embiid, Giannis.. It get tough after that between Luka, Steph, Jokic.. I’m going to say Luka, I feel like Steph is just a little bit below.” -Mike James on his top 5 NBA players today. pic.twitter.com/s53hzlw6Fi — dghoops (@zdghoops) August 1, 2022

Mike James Ranks His Top-5 NBA Players

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that James ranked Durant, his close friend, as the league’s best player.

When naming his top-five NBA players, James chose not to select any guards. In fact, the smallest player he chose was 6-foot-7 Luka Doncic.

Despite his size, the 6-foot-1 point guard apparently lacks an appreciation for Curry’s game and left him out of his top NBA players as a result.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the journeyman guard has called out Curry.

In 2020, he sent out a tweet that implied that Devin Booker was more skilled than the two-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA Champion.

Check out Mike James’ top-five NBA players below.

Ok what makes Steph more skilled then book. — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) June 15, 2020

Durant Tells James “Nets Are Cooked” Before Getting Swept vs Celtics

In addition to criticizing Curry, James also made headlines by revealing that Durant called him prior to the 2022 NBA Playoffs to commit to coming to his EuroLeague playoff game.

According to James, Durant told him that the Nets were going to lose against the Celtics and made the trip, flying back on a private jet.