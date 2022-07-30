Eric Paschall signs two-way contract with Timberwolves

Free agent forward Eric Paschall has signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves. One report suggested that Paschall would sign with a pro-basketball club in Panathinaikos, Greece. The leaks were untrue, so his time in the NBA has not yet come to an end.

Anyway, the 6’6″ forward was selected 41st overall by the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Draft. Before this signing, the Timberwolves already had 15 players under contract. However, the 25-year-old was signed for logical reasons.

In the 2019-20 NBA season, Paschall averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with Golden State. Plus, in 60 games played and 26 starts, he averaged 49.7% shooting from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range. He earned four double-doubles in his rookie season.

On Nov. 4, 2019, in the Warriors’ 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers, the forward earned his first career double-double. He ended his performance with a career-high 34 points, along with 13 rebounds in 40 minutes of action. The first-year player was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Then, in the 2020-21 season, in 40 games played, Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. His 3-point shooting improved, finishing the season 33.3% from downtown. It was a forgettable season for Warriors fans. The team went 39-33 (.542) and missed the playoffs.

Eric Paschall reunites with Rudy Gobert on Timberwolves

On Aug. 7, 2021, the forward was traded by the Warriors to the Jazz. In return, Golden State received a trade exception. Last season, in 58 games played with the Jazz, Paschall averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 48.5% shooting from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, in the Jazz’s 122-108 loss against the Raptors on Jan. 7, the third-year player scored a season-high 29 points in 37 minutes of action. He shot 10-for-21 from the field.

Since Paschall is Donovan Mitchell’s best friend, it could mean that Mitchell’s days in Utah are numbered. While teams are interested in trading for the three-time All-Star guard, Jazz executive Danny Ainge is demanding multiple first-round draft picks. This is not his first rodeo. Ainge wants a king’s ransom for his star guard.

Also, this signing comes weeks after Rudy Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

Paschall helped Vanderbilt win NCAA Tournament in 2018

Moreover, for Paschall’s college stats, in 137 games played in the NCAA, the forward averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. While averaging 46.8% shooting from the field, he sank 33.1% of his shots from 3-point range.

In the forward’s junior year, in the 2018 Final Four, he helped No. 1 Villanova defeat No. 3 Michigan in the national championship game. It was the school’s third title and fourth title game. However, Paschall scored only six points and finished with eight rebounds in Villanova’s 79-62 win.

During his senior 2018-19 season, the Dobbs Ferry, New York native averaged career-highs 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was selected to the First-Team All-Big East. Other news stories related to Eric Paschall or the Timberwolves are on the main page.