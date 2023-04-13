The New Orleans Pelicans had big intentions when they took Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. In four NBA seasons, he’s played a total of 114 games and his availability has been the biggest downside of his short career so far. Williamson said the other day that he is “physically fine” but is still dealing with some mental hurdles. He went out before the Pelicans game last night and threw down some highlight dunks. ESPN’s Brain Windhorst commented on this and called it an “odd decision”.

Zion Williamson last played on 1/2 for the Pelicans and only appeared in 29 games this season. This is the second season in his four-year career that he’s played less than 30 games. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

The more time Williamson misses, the more scrutiny he is going to get. Especially when he goes out before the game last night and puts on a mini-dunk contest.

Zion throws it down in warm-ups 👀 He is unavailable for the play-in tournament. pic.twitter.com/s9mitgYRVT — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

Brian Windhorst found it odd that Zion Williamson decided to put on a mini-dunk contest last night before the game

There are conflicting reports about the health of Zion Williamson and that’s why Brian Windhorst found it odd that he was dunking before the game last night. Williamson himself has said that he is physically fine but needs to overcome some “mental battles” first.

However, Windhorst said that he’s been told that Zion was nowhere close to returning and had not done anything meaningful in practice. He had this to say on Zion’s odd choice to dunk before last night’s game.

” He was nowhere close to playing, he comes out with those quotes two days ago that he actually can play but mentally can’t play, that’s a little bit complicated to say publicly right before a playoff game. Then he does this.” – Brian Windhorst

Zion’s decision to dunk last night could have been to show the fans that he can still play. The Pelicans’ season is over after their loss last night to the Thunder and they’ll hope to have Williamson ready to go for the start of next season.