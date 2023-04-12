Zion Williamson says he’s ‘physically, fine’ but needs to overcome ‘mental battles’ before returning to court with Pelicans

Zion Williamson has been ruled from the New Orleans’ lineup for the Play-In Tournament this Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as his team’s management insists that he won’t be back on court until he gets his confidence back up and his body responds to perfection.

“Physically, I’m fine,” the All-Star said this week, as he’s been injured for over three months now from a hamstring. “Now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion.”

The Pelicans don’t expect Zion Williamson to appear in playoffs, per report https://t.co/wEH0YEByHw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2023

“I can pretty much do everything, but it’s just a matter of the level that I was playing at before my hamstring,” the foward continued. “I don’t want to go out there and be in my own head and affect the team when I can just be on the sideline supporting them more, because I know myself. If I was to go out there, I would be in my head. I would hesitate on certain moves and it could affect the game.”

His team is at a critical moment as they clash with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s OKC for a spot to enter the first-round of the playoffs as the West Conference’s eighth seed and face off with first-placed Denver Nuggets.

Williamson will have to grow in patience as he admits he still has to overcome “a little bit of a mental battle”, as the constant setbacks in his recovery have taken a toll on his confidence.

“When I reaggravated it back in February, it was tough. So, when I got to make certain moves, there is that hesitation,” Williamson admitted. “I understand the magnitude of these games coming up and I don’t want to be out there hesitating or doing something that may affect my team in a bad way.”

Ever since he was selected as a first overall pick from Duke in the 2019 NBA Draft, he’s suffered recurrent injuries throughout his four campaigns as a professional basketball player, so it’s understandable why he’s been suffering from anxiety.

Only once has Zion played more that 30 games in a single campaign

Back when he was a rookie, he was only able to participate in 24 matches due to a left knee injury. He then missed the entirety of his third season because of a broken right foot, and this current tournament we was playing the best basketball of his young career during 29 games for the Pelicans.

His second NBA season has been the only one he’s played more than 30 contests, as he participated in 61 back in 2020/21. Take a look at his highlights from that campaign:

“I don’t know how else to say it. It just sucks. I love this game,” Williamson said. “For those people that think that I just want to sit on the sideline just to sit over there, I don’t know why people think that.

“From my perspective, I just want to play basketball. I want to hoop. I want to play the game I love,” the foward explained. “But the reality of it is, whether I check my phone or I’m just watching TV, no matter what it is, I can’t really escape what the world thinks, what people’s opinions are. So, it’s frustrating.”

“If it’s in God’s plan to be who I feel like I should be, then it’s in his plan. If not, then you’ve got to live with it,” Williamson said.