ESPN’s Shams Charania believes the 2025-26 season could be LeBron James’ last in the NBA

Through their first 11 games in 2024-25, the Los Angeles Lakers are 7-4. This offseason, the team parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons. As his replacement, the Lakers hired J.J. Redick. It is his first season as a head coach at any level. Redick is trying to make the most of the end of LeBron James’ career.

James is in year 22 of his legendary career and is still playing at an extremely high level. Anthony Davis is the best player on the Lakers’ roster this season, but James is a close second. LeBron is going to turn 40 next month and he still can stuff the stat sheet. On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania mentioned that the 2025-26 season could potentially be LeBron’s final year in the NBA. Is the end that close for a player who seems to defy Father Time?

Is the 2025-26 season going to be LeBron James’ last in the NBA?

“My sense is next season could potentially be his last season in the NBA…” – @ShamsCharania on LeBron James 💔 (🎥 @FirstTake ) pic.twitter.com/OwQa1AZY9B — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 14, 2024



It’s still far too early to know when LeBron James is going to retire from the NBA. However, we did get some information on Thursday from ESPN’s Shams Charania when he was speaking with Stephen A. Smith. Charania mentioned that the 2025-26 season could be James’ final year in the NBA. For now, Lebron is playing in the moment and that’s all he can do at this point in his career. James has managed to stay this healthy for so long and that’s why he’s one of the greats.

In 11 games this season, James is averaging (24.3) points, (8.1) rebounds, and (9.4) assists per game. It’s still early in the year but James’ (.459) three-point percentage is early the highest of his career. We’ll see if he can keep that production up for the entire season. Additionally, James’ (9.4) assists per game is the second-highest average of his career. He led the league with (10.2) assists per game in 2019-20. Speaking with Stephen A., Shams Charania mentioned that James doesn’t want to play “until the wheels fall off.” James is still playing at a high level but it sounds like he’s ready to call it quits if he starts seeing a decline in his game. We seem far away from LeBron stepping away from the NBA but only time will tell when King James will end his Hall of Fame career.