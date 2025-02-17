NBA

Fan beats Damian Lillard in three-point contest with buzzer beater at All-Star weekend to take home $100k

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Updated39 mins ago on February 17, 2025

Damian Lillard

There was on lucky fan at All-Star weekend who left with $100k, after shocking Damian Lillard in a three-point contest hosted by Mr Beast. 

NBA fan takes home $100k in three-point contest vs Damian Lillard

On Sunday night Mr. Beast was at the 2025 All-Star game and as usual he had a whole stack of money to give away, with $100k available to be won for one fan.

The lucky supporter’s name was Jaren and his task was simple in concept, he just had to beat Damian Lillard at a three-point contest.

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard won the two previous three-point contests at All-Star events in 2024 and 2023, but he couldn’t manage a three-peat in 2025 with Tyler Herro crowned champion on Saturday night.

Sunday’s challenge was certainly an easier prospect for Dame, who just had to make three shots from beyond the arc before his challenger made one.

Lillard applied the pressure early with two quick three-pointers, and it looked like Jaren would have a difficult challenge ahead of him if he was to take home the $100,000.

With the seconds ticking down at the end of the challenge, Jaren threw up one more hopeful shot ahead of the buzzer and miraculously he hit from deep.

WATCH: Full MrBeast $100,000 All-Star challenge

As the ball banked into the net Chase Center went wild, with players, coaches and mascots all joining in the celebrations on court before Jaren dived into a pool of Mr Beast’s money.

If the fan had failed to make the $100,000 shot, Mr Beast had vowed to give the prize money away to charity.

After winning the money, Jaren was unsurprisingly in a state of shock, describing the event as a ‘surreal’ experience that could never be topped.

There was no hard feelings from Lillard after the event, with the eight-time All-Star celebrating alongside his competitor and even congratulating him during an interview following the win.

