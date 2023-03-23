College Basketball
FAU Basketball Coach Dusty May Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
When Dusty May took the reins as the head coach of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) men’s basketball team in 2018, the future of the program was uncertain. Fast forward to 2023, and May’s impact is undeniable. With a 33-3 record in the 2022/23 season, the FAU Owls have not only won the Conference USA (C-USA) regular season and tournament titles but also earned their first-ever national ranking and NCAA tournament victory.
As May’s success continues to skyrocket, the question remains: How long can FAU keep him? To get a better understanding, let’s dive into Coach Dusty May’s contract, salary, buyout, net worth, and March Madness incentives.
Dusty May’s Contract and Salary
Back in 2021, May signed a five-year extension with FAU, securing a deal worth $430,000 a year. The contract also includes various performance incentives, some of which May has already unlocked. For example, he has secured $35,000 in bonuses for winning the C-USA regular season and being named the conference’s coach of the year.
Dusty May’s March Madness Bonuses
But that’s not all. Coach May has the opportunity to earn even more during the NCAA tournament. Here’s a breakdown of his March Madness incentives:
- Reaching NCAA tournament – $25,000
- Reaching round of 32 – $30,000
- Reaching Sweet 16 – $50,000
- Reaching Elite Eight – $75,000
- Reaching Final Four – $100,000
So far, May has racked up $105,000 in March Madness bonuses. If FAU defeats Tennessee to secure a spot in the Elite Eight, another $75,000 will be added to May’s bonus total. Winning their next two games could net May an additional $175,000 over the next week, bringing his March Madness bonus total to an impressive $280,000.
How is FAU coach Dusty May going to prepare for Tennessee?
A deep dive into Australian rugby rules.. pic.twitter.com/6cgEhGVBao
— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 20, 2023
As for the odds of FAU winning the national championship, US sportsbooks place them at +5000, translating to an implied probability of 2%. Their odds of beating Tennessee in the Elite Eight are currently +205, equating to an implied probability of 32.79%. These odds give us a sense of how likely May is to earn his remaining bonuses.
Dusty May’s Buyout
May’s success this season has likely caught the attention of larger programs, which could create a challenge for FAU when it comes to retaining their talented coach. May’s buyout is just $400,000—considerably lower than many other top-level coaches. For a young, up-and-coming 46-year-old coach, that’s a relatively small price to pay.
Teams like Penn State could well be on the prowl once FAU’s tournament run comes to an end.
Dusty May’s Net Worth
May’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1 million, accumulated through his coaching salary, bonuses, and potential endorsement deals. As his success continues to grow, so too will his net worth and the interest of other programs.
Dusty May’s impact on FAU basketball has been nothing short of transformative. His impressive contract, salary, and bonuses are well-deserved, but they may also make it difficult for FAU to keep him as larger programs come calling.
However, as the 2023 NCAA tournament progresses, all eyes are on May and his team as they strive to make history and solidify their coach’s place in the annals of college basketball.
