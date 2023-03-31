College Basketball
Former UNC Five-Star Recruit Caleb Love Close to Joining Indiana Hoosiers
As the college basketball world buzzes with excitement from March Madness, Caleb Love entering the NCAA transfer portal feels like it has taken a backseat for now. However, the former University of North Carolina (UNC) guard is now reportedly favoring Indiana as his next destination. With a storied career at UNC, Love’s potential move to Indiana could get fans and analysts talking about the transfer portal once again.
Number One Transfer Portal Prospect Favoring Indiana
In three seasons at UNC, Love played 101 games. From 2020/21, he was a Tar Heel force, averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists throughout his career. He even helped lead the team to the national championship game in the 2021/22 season. However, that same squad failed to reach the NCAA tournament this year.
Now, Love is the number one prospect in the transfer portal, according to several recruiting websites. He leaves behind a memorable legacy at UNC. Tar Heel fans will never forget Love ruining Coach K’s final game at Cameron or his massive three-point shot that put away Duke in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA tournament championship game run.
CALEB LOVE OMG!!!! 😱@UNC_Basketball | #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/8xdvnYbzQU
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022
But Love’s time at UNC wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. He often found himself jacking up bad shots and unsuccessfully trying to take over games. As a result, his announcement to enter the transfer portal received mixed reactions from fans.
As Love says goodbye to Chapel Hill, a new chapter awaits. Indiana, who recruited Love out of high school, has declared their interest – and the feeling is mutual. Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is believed to be a big fan of Love.
Indiana fans are PUMPED at the prospect of landing #UNC transfer Caleb Love.
From the comments:
– "Woodson will have him on an NBA level."
– "He’s elite."
– "BANGGGGG."
– "He’s quicker than James Blackmon and actually plays defense." https://t.co/WodXevdbtA
— Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) March 30, 2023
Love was a five-star recruit in high school, and if Indiana can tap into his full potential, this transfer could be electrifying. Unfortunately, fans saw more of Love’s floor at UNC over the past few seasons than his ceiling.
So, what does this mean for Indiana? With a talented player like Love, the possibilities are endless. If he can harness his potential and correct the flaws in his game, he could become a valuable asset for the Hoosiers. Moreover, Love’s presence could invigorate the entire team, making them a formidable force in college basketball next season.
