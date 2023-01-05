Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Epic Five-Game Stretch Proves He Is One Of The Greatest To Ever Play

Hard work and dedication are two pillars that Giannis Antetokoumpo has built his career around and it’s safe to say that it’s worked out for him. From averaging (6.8) points per game as a rookie, to becoming an NBA champion and two-time league MVP, he knows the sacrifices it takes to be great. That is why Antetokounmpo’s epic five-game stretch he’s having is one the league hasn’t seen in over 50 years, putting Giannis in company with NBA royalty.

The 28 year old superstar has so many legendary accomplishments in his career already, but he continues to turn heads with the ridiculous performances he has each game. In his recent five-game stretch, he became the first player to have 200+ points, 80+ rebounds, and 30+ assists in that span since the great Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in 1972.

Giannis continues to show the NBA world why he is one of the greatest to ever do it

To put into perspective on how dominant he’s been, here are the stat-line’s from his epic five-game stretch. He’s had 203 points, 94 rebounds, and 39 assists.

12/25/22 – ( 27/9/3) @ Boston

12/28/22 – (45/22/7) @ Chicago

12/30/22 – (43/20/5) vs Minnesota

1/3/23 – (55/10/7) vs Washington

1/4/23 – (30/21/10) @ Toronto

In his 30/21/10 performance last night, Milwaukee almost blew a 21-point lead over the final three minutes of the game and the Raptors forced OT with the Bucks. They escaped with a not so pretty 104-101 win, but Antetokounmpo carried them as usual.

His head coach had this to say about his superstar’s dominant game on the second of a back-to-back.

“I think Giannis, on a back-to-back, he used a lot of energy both last night, tonight,”… “They’re very physical. For him to find a way to get us over the top was huge.” – Mike Budenholzer

It was Antetokounmpo’s final assist that would be the game-winning pass for the Bucks. He drove to the left side of the basket and with the defense draped all over him he somehow swung a pass to the corner where Grayson Allen knocked down the game-winning three pointer.