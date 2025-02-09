Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Through All-Star Break With Calf Injury

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for the next week because of a left calf injury and will miss the NBA All-Star Game, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Miss The NBA All-Star Game

Bucks coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Antetokounmpo will not play in next weekend’s All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo had already been ruled out of Sunday’s 135-127 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sources informed Charania that Antetokounmpo will also miss matchups with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the All-Star break. This means he’ll miss at least six straight games.

“We’ve just been monitoring it, and it just hasn’t improved enough for us to play him,” Rivers said. “If this was a playoff game, would he play? Probably yes. But this is not. And we want to make sure he’s playing in the playoffs.”

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/wl8Lu6yWNq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2025



Antetokounmpo has been out since Feb. 2 and is expected to return to action shortly after the All-Star break, sources said. Milwaukee’s first game after the break is Feb. 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We’re really hoping that when we come out of the break, we have our team,” Rivers added. “That’s the hope.”

The two-time MVP missed one game over the past week with a right knee injury before being ruled out the last three games with the left calf injury.

Antetokounmpo Was Selected To His Ninth Straight All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected to his ninth straight All-Star Game after leading the fan vote. Commissioner Adam Silver will now choose Antetokounmpo’s replacement for the All-Star Game.

The Greek Freak was slated to play on Team Chuck, the eight-man squad drafted last week by TNT analyst Charles Barkley for the All-Star Game’s new four-team format.

Antetokounmpo won the All-Star Game MVP in 2021 after finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes of action. He is the only non-American player in NBA history to win the award.

In 41 games (all starts) with the Bucks this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 34.9 minutes per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field.

Antetokounmpo has made eight straight All-NBA Teams and has made five All-Defensive Teams. The Bucks are 4-5 without the former first-rounder in the lineup this season.

According to Basketball Reference, the 12-year veteran ranks second in the NBA in points per game behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7 PPG). He also sits sixth in points (1,302) and 10th in total rebounds (499).