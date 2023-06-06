After winning the NBA Finals last season, the Golden State Warriors are watching this year from home. They were bounced in the second round by the LA Lakers. On his podcast recently, Warriors’ PF Draymond Green had head coach Stever Kerr on to talk basketball. Kerr took subtle shots at his roster when he applauded Miami’s championship mentality from their role players.

This postseason, the Miami Heat have been able to play their best brand of basketball. It’s gotten them all the way to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last four seasons. Golden State’s head coach Stever Kerr was somewhat envious of how Erik Spoelstra gets his players to buy in.

Miami doesn’t have the star talent that most teams have had this postseason, but they play incredible team basketball. Kerr certainly wishes he could have got that production from role players this postseason.

Steve Kerr applauds the players on the Miami Heat for accepting their roles “None of those guys on Miami are sitting there saying, ‘Well I didn’t play’ or ‘Man, they put in so and so.’ They’re just all about winning.” (Via The Draymond Green Show / h/t @NBCSWarriors ) pic.twitter.com/4URMUyTmG2 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 6, 2023

Steve Kerr was envious when talking about the production of Miami’s role players off the bench

The reason this might upset Steve Kerr on another level is that he knew Golden State didn’t reach its full potential this postseason. Both Kerr and Erik Spoelstra are widely regarded as two of the top coaches in the NBA. No other coach in the league has had more playoff success them these two.

Each has made six NBA Finals appearances as head coach of their respective teams. Kerr made his sixth NBA Finals appearance last year and won his fourth title as a head coach. Spoelstra is currently making his sixth Finals appearance and had won three championships as a head coach.

When talking with Draymond Green on his podcast, Steve Kerr credited Miami’s depth for their success in the postseason this year. They have a number of players who can come off the bench and make an impact in a number of ways. Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, and Cody Zeller are all players who come off the bench and make a huge impact on their roster.