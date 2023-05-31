Home » news » League Sources Say That Golden States Steve Kerr Could Take Over For San Antonios Gregg Popovich

League sources say that Golden State’s Steve Kerr could take over for San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich

Updated 41 mins ago on • 2 min read
This offseason, the San Antonio Spurs were lucky enough to win the #1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. That has the future of their franchise set up for success with Victor Wembanyama likely being their selection. Head coach Gregg Popovich is 74 years old and might not be the head coach much longer. League reports say that Steve Kerr could take over in San Antonio for Popovich. 

Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since the 1996-97 season. He’s one of the most well-respected coaches in the history of the sport. However, there is some speculation that Popovich could retire sometime soon. It may not be this coming season, but he’s certainly in the final chapter of his coaching career.

San Antonio selecting French sensation Victor Wembanyama could entice Popovich to stay around a bit longer. If not, the reigns could be given to Golden State’s, Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr has ties with the Spurs’ organization, making him an ideal successor for Gregg Popovich

The Warriors‘ dynasty may be coming to an end after four championships in nine seasons. It was announced yesterday that General Manager Bob Myers is stepping down. He spent 12 seasons with the team and was a two-time executive of the year. His departure could be the start of the end of Golden State’s dynasty.

If the Warriors were to lose Stever Kerr as well, that would be a massive blow to the franchise. Kerr spent four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs as a player and two titles with the team. His head coach in the four seasons with the Spurs was Gregg Popovich.

Another factor playing into this is who will take over for Golden State if Kerr leaves. Kenny Atkinson has been an assistant with the Warriors for a few seasons now and might be waiting for his chance to take over as head coach. Atkinson accepted the head coaching position in Charlotte last offseason but then changed his mind and stayed with the Warriors.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

