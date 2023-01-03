Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant Being Sued For Punching Teenager In A Pickup Game Over The Summer

The Memphis Grizzlies are a top team in the Western Conference right now as they have a 23-23 record and are half a game back from first place. Head coach Taylor Jenkins also has his team on a small three-game win streak after a 118-108 win vs the Kings on Sunday. Despite the success, it seems as if all-star Ja Morant has found himself in a bit of a sticky situation with an incident that happened over the summer.

Morant is a future face of the league some day, but he may have gotten himself into a bit of trouble over the summer. According to reports, Morant is being sued by a 17 year old for being punched by him in a pickup basketball game that happened in the offseason in Tennessee.

The suit itself was filed in September and it might have taken place at Morant’s residence. Nobody knows all the details, but Morant has complied with the police and has admitted he struck the teenager. Tennessee Sports Betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

Court documents from the law-suit state that teenager “accidently” hit Morant in the face with the ball after throwing it in his direction after a heated argument between the two. The teenager then claims that Morant stuck him “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.” He allegedly continued to punch him while he was on the ground, but cannot be confirmed.

Morant complied with the police and told him that he did indeed strike the unnamed teen, but it was only in self-defense as the teenager approached Morant “as if he wanted to fight” and made verbal threats. The case went to the attorney’s office and then to the DA where he declined prosecution. It’s still unknown at the time what the teenager is seeking in damages.

This incident will not affect the five-year, $193 million extension he signed with the Grizzlies in July of 2022. The league will be looking into the matter however, and might discipline Morant in some way if they see fit.