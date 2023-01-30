Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins calls scorekeeper allegations ‘foolish’

On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called the FedExForum scorekeeper allegations “foolish,” in relation to an NBA Reddit post concerning top Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr.

According to the Reddit post from last Friday, the scorekeeper was accused of inflating Jackson’s stats during home games. “Foolish. JJ is one of the best defensive players in the game,” said Jenkins. “So glad to have him on our team.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies have sixth-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Taylor Jenkins on the conspiracy theory about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s stats being inflated: “Foolish. JJ is one of the best defensive players in the game. So glad to have him on our team.” Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points, 8 rebounds and five blocks today. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 30, 2023

“I watched every block by Jaren Jackson Jr. in slow motion from alternate angles to investigate the NBA Reddit thread claiming the Grizzlies scorekeeper is posting fraudulent numbers,” tweeted Kevin O’C0nnor of The Ringer and Spotify. “But only three of his 66 home blocks are incorrectly labeled, a completely insignificant amount.”

NBA’s Tim Frank, the Vice President of League Operations Communications, responded to the allegation on Saturday. “In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real-time during NBA games,” said Frank.

“If changes are necessary, they are made at that time or following a postgame review. All of the plays questioned in the post on Memphis games were scored consistently within the rules set forth by the NBA statisticians manual.”

Since only three blocks were miscounted, the fourth-year center should still be the No. 1 favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Whether at home or away, Jackson has dominated the paint.

In the Grizzlies’ 112-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Memphis’ first home game since the allegation, Jackson recorded 28 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and five blocks in 39 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Through 34 starts this season, Jackson is averaging career highs of 6.7 boards and 3.2 blocks per game. In addition to logging 16.5 points and 1.0 steal per contest, he’s also shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37.1% beyond the arc. Plus, he has recorded five double-doubles.

NBA’s Tim Frank on Reddit post allegation gaining steam that Grizzlies statistician favored Jaren Jackson Jr. stats: pic.twitter.com/CYH5Gxl4Zx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2023

Of course, the Grizzlies center ranks third in total blocks (103) and 20th in defensive win shares (2.1). Brooklyn Nets breakout star Nic Claxton leads the NBA in blocks per game (2.7), total blocks (125), field goal percentage (74.7%), and true shooting percentage (71.4%).

Jackson is averaging more blocks per game than Claxton. Though, the Nets center has appeared in at least 40 games. For per-game averages, appearances are taken into account. The number of games played always takes precedence. Brook Lopez ranks second in blocks with 121.

Having made only 34 appearances, Jackson still ranks high for this metric. Despite the accusation, bettors are not counting him out. On Dec. 12, the center recorded a career-high eight blocks against the Atlanta Hawks.

So, the Memphis center has coach Taylor Jenkins’ support. Sportsbooks show Claxton with the second-shortest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year this season.