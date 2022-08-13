Grizzlies’ Ja Morant drinks tequila shots with couple at Icebox jewelry store

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant downed tequila shots with a newlywed couple at Icebox Diamonds & Watches in Atlanta. The third-year player was seen chilling by expensive necklaces at the jewelry store.

Morant walked in with the new Louis Vuitton messenger bag.

Zahir, one of the store workers, had already prepared tequila shots. “This is the tequila you requested?” asked Zahir. “Casamigos!” responded Morant.

“You know, people come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, I want to take shots like Ja!’ I say, ‘We sell the bottle to Ja for $10,000,'” explained Zahir.

“Tell ’em! Every time!” responded the NBA All-Star.

After purchasing his own earrings, he called Kaari, his daughter, to ask her if she wanted new earrings. “You want some earrings?” asked Morant over the phone. “You need bigger earrings?”

Then Kaari picked out her own pair after Morant sent her pictures to choose from.

Minutes later, Morant’s mom asked him to buy her a Cuban choker necklace. He ended up buying her the necklace for $8,000.

Following the necklace sale, a newlywed couple spotted Morant. Rich folks enjoy shopping at Icebox.

“Uh-oh, they getting married?” asked Morant. “Get them a shot for getting married! Them two right there. Congratulations!” The Grizzlies guard knew right away the man was wealthy. “I know he rich by his fit,” noted the third-year player.

“I see that too much in the league, and I know that fit! That boy got some money on him!”

“Who they waving at?” asked Ja Morant. “Are they waving at me? I got some tequila shots if ya’ll want some! The lady replied, “Oh wow! Yeah’s let’s do it!” Then, the man said, “Let’s go! Let’s go! Thank you.”

Furthermore, the man then showed off his diamond ring to the Grizzlies star. “Uh-huh, I see you!” uttered Morant. “Lil’ diamonds! Lil’ diamonds!”

After clinking glasses, the woman said, “Cheers! Thank you!” Of course, then Morant commented, “One day, I hope I can get married!”

Morant loves shopping at Icebox. Back in April, he spent $55,000 at the store. While that amount would probably bankrupt anyone with an average salary, it’s chump change to the Grizzlies guard.

In July, Morant signed a five-year contract extension worth $193 million. He won NBA Most Improved Player of the Year after averaging career-highs 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. While shooting 49.3% from the field, he also averaged 6.7 assists per game. Ja Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday this past Wednesday.