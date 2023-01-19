Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. calls Steven Adams ‘the best screener in NBA history’

Memphis Grizzlies center and top Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. believes fellow teammate Steven Adams is the best screener in NBA history. The Michigan State product also feels that Adams is quite possibly the best offensive rebounder.

“He’s the best screener in NBA history and probably the best offensive rebounder ever,” said Jackson of Adams, following Wednesday night’s 115-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. “When you do those things, it just saves us time and time again.”

Late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ victory against the Cavs, Adams tipped in the go-ahead shot with 16 seconds left. The 10-year veteran was not expecting Ja Morant to miss his layup. However, a win is a win.

Adams recorded his 14th double-double of the season against Cleveland. In 29 minutes of action, the 6-foot-11 big man logged 13 points, 10 boards, four assists, and one steal. Also, he shot 6-of-8 (75%) from the field.

Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. says Steven Adams is the best screener in NBA history, maybe the greatest offensive rebounder

Morant ended his outing with 24 points, two rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 33 minutes played. Plus, he finished 9-of-19 (47.4%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-9 (66.7%) at the foul line. “[Adams] has been doing what he’s been doing all season: manning the boards,” Morant said. “He got us the win.”

Memphis outscored the Cavaliers 68-61 in the first half. Cleveland was more accurate with mid-range jumpers, but the Grizzlies forced 19 total turnovers. The Western Conference contender also outscored the Cavs 58-44 in the key.

Top 10 Centers in Screen Assists per 75 Possessions 1. Steven Adams (7.43)

2. Onyeka Okongwu (6.61)

3. Rudy Gobert (6.19)

4. Mason Plumlee (5.93)

5. Jusuf Nurkic (5.91)

6. Ivica Zubac (5.88)

7. Domantas Sabonis (5.62)

8. Deandre Ayton (5.21)

9. Bam Adebayo

10. Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/tHNuHo5lLs — Coast 2 Coast (@Coast2CoastNBA) January 17, 2023

Furthermore, the statistics support the argument for Adams being the best screener in NBA history. He leads the league in screen assists per 75 possessions (7.43). The Grizzlies rank third in screen assists this season, averaging 10.5 per game.

Not to mention, the Grizzlies are the third-best team in screen assists points per game (24.1). The playoff contender trails only the Warriors (28.3) and Atlanta Hawks (25).

Adams’ assist percentage is 10.7%. His assist ratio is 20 as well. While the center doesn’t rank in the top 50 for either metric, he’s still a valuable big man for Memphis. Through 40 starts, the 29-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, a career-best 11.3 boards, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

As for rebounds, Steven Adams is setting the standard. He currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds (198), total rebound percentage (21.9%), and offensive rebound percentage (19.5%). The center ranks fourth in boards per game, fifth in total rebounds (452), and