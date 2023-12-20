Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart (ankle) expected to return this week

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is expected to return this week after missing the last 15 games due to an ankle injury. The three-time All-Defensive member could play either on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers or Saturday at the Atlanta Hawks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

According to Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commerical Appeal, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said last week that Smart could begin participating in five-on-five action during the weekend.

“Jenkins revealed on Monday that Smart participated in play-groups on Saturday and Monday morning. He’s expected to have another play-group and return to action later this week,” he wrote.

“Marcus is really close,” Jenkins said. “Somewhere in that Indiana and Atlanta time frame, we’re hopeful that he’ll be back in the lineup then.”

Prior to his injury, Smart was averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, a career-high 2.0 steals, and 29.9 minutes per game. The 10-year veteran was also shooting a career-best 42.9% from the floor, 29.5% beyond the arc, and 81% at the foul line.

In Memphis’ 125-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 30, the guard recorded a season-high 23 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in 36 minutes of action. He shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the field and 5-of-10 (50%) from 3-point range as well.

Ja Morant also made his season debut Tuesday night after serving a 25-game suspension. The two-time All-Star guard scored a team-high 34 points and nailed a buzzer-beater to give Memphis an impressive 115-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“He [Desmond Bane] told me, ‘F—k no, you get the ball,'” Morant said after the win. “So at that point, I pretty much just had to lock in and go deliver. And I did. … I feel like it was the perfect ending, perfect day.”

Morant helped the Grizzlies overcome a 24-point deficit to obtain the win and improve to 7-19 for the season.

With a healthy Morant and Marcus Smart, maybe Memphis can now get back to winning. The Grizz are 2-6 in their last eight games.