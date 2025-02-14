Hawks’ Dyson Daniels is a candidate for all-defensive first-team in 2024-25

Last offseason, the Hawks and Pelicans made a trade. Atlanta sent all-star guard Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans in exchange for players and picks. In that deal, they received 21-year-old Dyson Daniels.

He’s in his third professional season and his first with the Hawks. Daniels has elite length for his posistion and he’s one of the top wing defenders in the NBA this season. In 2024-25, Daniels is in consideration for the all-defensive first-team.

Dyson Daniels is thriving in his first season with the Hawks

Dyson Daniels this season: 13.9 PPG

5.4 RPG

4.0 APG

3.0 SPG The first player to average those numbers in a season since Scottie Pippen. pic.twitter.com/LwXvhZZvb2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2025



With the eighth pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Pelicans selected Dyson Daniels. He attended Bendigo South East College in Australia before he was taken by New Orleans. As a rookie, Daniels played in 59 games for the Pelicans and made 11 starts. In 2023-24, Daniels played in 61 games and made 16 starts for the Pelicans. Over his first two seasons, he averaged (4.8) points, and (1.0) steals per game. During his first season with the Hawks, he’s improved his game in numerous ways.

Daniels averaged (1.4) steals per game last season. His (3.0) steals per game in 2024-25 leads the NBA. Additionally, Daniels leads the NBA in deflections with 296. He has nearly 100 more deflections than the second-closest player. Dyson Daniels has always had the tools to be an elite defensive player. It’s all coming together for him in year three. He’s a candidate for the all-defensive first team.

On top of being one of the best wing defenders in the NBA, Daniels has improved his offensive production. Over the first two seasons of his career, he averaged (4.8) points per game. In 2024-25, Daniels is averaging (13.9). There is still work to be done offensively but Daniels has been a massive addition for the Hawks. If he can continue to develop on offense, he could become an elite two-way player in the NBA.