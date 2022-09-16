Hawks sign guard Malik Ellison to training camp deal

The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Malik Ellison to a training camp deal. This is a non-guaranteed contract. Ellison went undrafted in 2020 out of Hartford.

On December 25, 2021, the 6’6″ guard signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks. However, Ellison never appeared in an NBA game.

Malik is the son of Pervis Ellison, selected No. 1 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 1989 NBA Draft. Pervis played 11 years in the league. With the Washington Bullets, he won NBA Most Improved Player in 1992.

Last season, while with the College Park Skyhawks — the team’s NBA G League affiliate — the Hartford product averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 14 contests.

As for his NCAA career, in 111 games throughout the course of four seasons, Ellison averaged 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. Plus, he shot 45.5% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown.

During his freshman 2015-16 season with St. John’s (NY), in 24 appearances, the guard averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Hawks sign Malik Ellison to training camp deal

In the following season, Ellison averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest in 33 appearances.

Then, after transferring to Pittsburgh, he redshirted for his junior year. Per NCAA rules, the guard sat out for the 2017-18 season.

Of course, in 31 games played with Pittsburgh during the 2018-19 season, Ellison averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per contest.

Additionally, as a graduate transfer, the guard then transferred to Hartford for his senior year. In the 2019-20 season, Ellison averaged career highs 18.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in 23 starts. He also shot an impressive 51.4% from the field.

On January 25, 2020, in Hartford’s 62-48 win over Albany (NY), Ellison scored a career-high 31 points in 38 minutes of action. He shot 13-for-20 (65%) from the field.

He was selected to the All-AEC First Team.

By the end of his senior season, Ellison finished 11th in the AEC in points (429), fourth in total rebounds (224), seventh in made field goals (171), and first in 2-point field goal attempts (320). Not to mention, the guard led the AEC in made 2-point field goals (169).

More news stories concerning Malik Ellison and the Hawks are on the main page.