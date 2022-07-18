Hawks sign Tyrese Martin to multi-year contract

The Hawks have officially signed Tyrese Martin to a multi-year contract. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Counting five Summer League appearances, Martin averaged 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. This was more than enough to impress Atlanta’s front office.

Plus, he averaged 45.6% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc. In the Hawks’ 95-88 win over the Heat on Jul. 12, the 23-year-old generated 21 points.

Final frames from Vegas 📸 pic.twitter.com/HJv8oUim0m — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 17, 2022

Two days later, in the team’s 94-90 loss to the Cavaliers, Martin put up another 21 points. He shot 41.2% from the field. Additionally, the guard was selected 51st overall by the Warriors in last month’s draft. Though, his draft rights were then traded to the Hawks.

Tyrese Martin improved his senior year in the NCAA

Martin played two college seasons at Rhode Island from 2018 to 2020. Then, he finished his remaining two years at UConn. Through four years played in the NCAA, the guard averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In his senior season at UConn, Martin averaged an NCAA career-high 13.6 points per game.

Furthermore, while shooting 44% from the field and 43% from 3-point range, he also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In the Huskies’ 78-70 win over Marquette on Dec. 21, 2021, the guard scored 25 points.

Of course, in the Huskies’ 75-56 win against Butler on Jan. 20, Martin scored a career-high 27 points off 11-for-17 shooting (64%). With this signing, the Hawks have more depth in their backcourt.

Last season, Martin ranked 13th in the Big East in total rebounds (218) and eighth in total rebounds per game (7.5). And he finished 18th in made fields (144), 20th in 3-point field goals (43) and 10th in offensive rating (113.7) in his conference.

Moreover, the guard was named to the 2022 Big East All-Tournament Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District I All-District Team.

Hawks’ offseason signings and trades

In June, the Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round draft, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Spurs for Jock Landale and Dejounte Murray. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2 steals per game in a total of 68 games played.

Meanwhile, the Spurs waived Gallinari, and he signed with the Celtics. About a week later, the Hawks traded Landale to the Suns for cash and a trade exception as well. To replace Gallinari, the Hawks signed free agent center Frank Kaminsky to a one-year deal.

To add to the signings above, the Hawks also signed guard Aaron Holiday. Per team policy, the terms of this deal were not disclosed. However, per multiple sources, this is a one-year deal.

In a total of 22 games played with the Suns last season, Holiday averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Other news articles related to Tyrese Martin or the Hawks are on the main page.

