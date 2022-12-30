Main Page
Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) out vs. Nuggets
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (plantar fasciitis) is out for Friday night’s road game against the Denver Nuggets. Dedmon would have missed this game regardless because of the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Four Miami players are listed as probable: Kyle Lowry (personal), Jimmy Butler (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Nikola Jokic (back). Both Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable as well.
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Heat possess the 14th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks are giving Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers better odds.
Heat injury report for tomorrow's game in Denver:
Out: Dedmon and Yurtseven.
Questionable: Martin and Haslem.
Probable: Vincent, Jovic and Butler.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 29, 2022
Through 26 games off the bench this season, Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Plus, the 10-year veteran is shooting 50.8% from the field and 30.6% outside the arc.
On Nov. 27, in the Heat’s 106-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the center scored a season-high 13 points in 15 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the floor and made one of his two 3-point attempts.
Heat veteran center Dewayne Dedmon (plantar fasciitis) is out against Nuggets on Friday
In Miami’s 110-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 2, the 33-year-old grabbed a season-high eight boards in 16 minutes on the court. In addition to finishing with 10 points and three assists, Dedmon shot 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) from downtown.
During the offseason, Dedmon signed a two-year, $9.02 million contract extension with the Heat. This deal also includes one notable trade restriction. If G.M. Andy Elisburg wanted to trade the seven-foot big man, he’ll have to wait until Jan. 15.
Furthermore, the Nuggets have three players listed as questionable: Aaron Gordon (shoulder), Jamal Murray (rest), and Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle). Of course, Jeff Green (hand) and Collin Gillespie (leg) remain out indefinitely.
Full Nuggets vs Heat injury report:
For Denver; Murray, Gordon & Brown are still questionable with Green out.
Heat will be without Dedmon & Yurtseven while Butler, Vincent & Jovic are probable. Haslem & Martin are questionable. pic.twitter.com/1G4v7aLtys
— T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) December 30, 2022
Miami has won seven of its last 10 games, and the team is coming off back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the league. They are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. Denver’s 127-126 loss to the Kings on Wednesday night ended its five-game win streak.
While the Heat are 1-7 in their previous eight head-to-head meetings against the Nuggets, they are still 6-2 in their past eight games. As for Denver, the team has won its last six home contests.
Moreover, the Nuggets are 4-1 in their prior five matchups at home versus Miami. According to various sportsbooks, Denver is a 4.5-point favorite at home over Miami. For those wondering, the Heat are 2-7 this season as an underdog.
