Heat guard Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) out vs. Thunder

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday night’s home game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Caleb Martin (quad strain) is also out for this interconference matchup.

Bam Adebayo (wrist) and Tyler Herro (Achilles) are questionable, whereas Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are listed as probable. Duncan Robinson (finger), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), and Nikola Jokic (back) remain out indefinitely.

Referring to various NBA betting sites, the Heat possess the 14th-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers better odds.

Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) has been downgraded from questionable to out for tomorrow's game vs. Thunder. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 10, 2023

Through 36 starts this season, Lowry is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 39.8% from the field and 33.6% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 18, in the Heat’s 107-106 loss to the Washington Wizards, the guard recorded his first triple-double of the season. He amassed 24 points, 10 boards, 15 assists, one steal, and two blocks in 51 minutes played. Lowry shot 8-of-23 (34.8%) from the floor and made four 3s.

Five days later, in Miami’s 113-105 loss versus Washington, the 17-year veteran logged a season-high 28 points in 36 minutes of action. The six-time All-Star shot 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) outside the arc.

Based on Oklahoma City’s injury report, Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) remain out indefinitely. Of course, Chet Holmgren (foot) is out for the entire season, and Ousmane Dieng (wrist) is questionable for Monday night’s road game.

❝We strung together some stops. We know that when we do that we're allowed to play in transition and be the best version of ourselves.❞@NickAGallo spoke to @shaiglalex following the Thunder's thrilling win over the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/aoABakpO9A — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 9, 2023

For interesting betting trends, the Thunder are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are coming off back-to-back wins. Oklahoma City is winless in its previous five meetings versus the Heat. Not to mention, the team is 0-5 in its last five away games.

Meanwhile, Miami is 5-5 in its past 10 contests. The Heat are 8-2 in their previous 10 matchups against Western Conference opponents. And they’re 12-6 ATS in their last 18 contests played in January. On Dec. 14, the Heat won 110-108 over Oklahoma City in the first head-to-head outing of the season series.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Miami has a 61.5% chance of defeating the Thunder. Multiple sportsbooks are showing the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite at home. Almost halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Heat are 18-11 as selected favorites and 3-9 as underdogs.