Heat guard Kyle Lowry may return by end of February

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has missed six games in February due to left knee soreness, and now the 17-year veteran is hoping to return to the court by the end of the month.

Through 44 starts this season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.3 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 39.6% from the floor and 33.3% beyond the arc, the lowest since his 2009-10 season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Heat possess 13th-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

More Heat news: per source, Kyle Lowry has hope of returning to the Miami lineup by the end of the month (which would indicate his knee soreness is improving). The picture with Lowry will become much clearer in the coming days, but there are encouraging signs. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 19, 2023

On Nov. 23, in Miami’s 113-105 win over the Washington Wizards, the guard logged a season-high 28 points in 36 minutes of action. In addition to amassing six boards, three assists, and one block, Lowry shot 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers.

In August 2021, as part of a sign-and-trade agreement, the Toronto Raptors traded the Villanova product to the Heat for Precious Achiuwa, Goran Dragic, and a trade exception.

Last season, in 63 starts, Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 dimes, and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot 44% from the floor and 37.7% outside the arc. When healthy, the 36-year-old can still help support the team’s backcourt. However, the guard has regressed this season shooting-wise.

Now, the Heat have three games left this month: at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 25, and on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Feb. 27.

Yes sir my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation let’s go!!! https://t.co/VAnH9mRU9D — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 19, 2023

Moreover, former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is set to join Miami after clearing waivers. The two-time All-NBA member was earning $28,942,830 in his final season with the Cavs. It was part of the four-year, $120 million extension he signed with the team during the 2018 offseason.

Of course, through 41 appearances this season, Love is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 38.9% from the field and 35.4% from downtown. The Heat could use the 6-foot-8 wing to enhance their frontcourt.