Heat guard Tyler Herro expecting baby boy with girlfriend Katya Henry

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is expecting a baby boy with girlfriend Katya Henry. Of course, Katya is due to deliver the baby in January. While attending NBA 2K’s House of Greatness in Las Vegas, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year was asked by journalists about how he was feeling this offseason.

“I’m feeling great,” replied Herro. “Parents of one, soon to be two.” On Tuesday, the couple revealed on social media that their second baby will be a boy. Tyler and Katya already have a 9-month-old daughter together named Zya Elise Herro. On Henry’s Instagram, she posted: “Can’t believe there’s a boy in here.”

On Thursday, Herro told reporters, “I’m just happy to be here to help my family.” According to multiple sources, Tyler and Katya started dating in 2020. Last June, the couple announced they were expecting a baby girl. Daughter Zya was born on Sept. 14, 2021.

Who is Katya Henry?

Katya Henry works as a fitness model and trainer. She is 28 years old. Henry has a YouTube channel, Instagram account and her own fitness website. Her YouTube channel is Katya Elise Henry. The model has over 398k subscribers. And she has about 8 million followers on Instagram.

Additionally, she posted this quote to her WBK Fit website: “I have made it my mission to help women all around the world to reach their goals, gain confidence and learn to love the journey to becoming the best version of themselves!”

In addition to meal plans, Katya offers apparel, supplements, swimsuits and other products on WBK Fit.

As a vegan personal trainer, Katya also loves working with others to reach their physical fitness goals, offering workout regimens, meal plans and recipes.

When asked about why she wanted to pursue a career in the fitness industry, she replied, “I dreamed of becoming an online trainer and positively influencing thousands of people all over the world, but it was a big dream for a small girl from Miami.”

Prior to dating Herro, Katya dated then Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. After the breakup in 2020, she tweeted this message: “Kyle Kuzma couldn’t handle me.” The model never went into any further detail. Now, she’s happy with Tyler.

Tyler Herro is coming off a record-setting season

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game in a total of 66 games played. Not to mention, he averaged 44.7% from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range. The third-year guard posted career-high numbers in points, assists, field-goal shooting, 3-point shooting and minutes played per game. This led to Herro winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The 22-year-old is the first Heat player to win the award. Regarding the voting process, he had 488 total points. Herro received 96 first-place votes, two second-place votes and two third-place votes. Kevin Love placed second with 214 total points and 58 second-place votes.

More importantly, in the Heat’s 102-91 loss to the Pacers on Oct. 23, 2021, Herro became the first player in the Heat’s franchise history to finish with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. He played for 41 minutes as well. That was quite an accomplishment.

Then, in the Heat’s 123-100 win over the Suns on Jan. 8, the guard ended his performance with 33 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 34 minutes of action. He shot 12-20 from the field. And he put up a season-high 35 points on Apr. 5 in his team’s 144-115 blowout win versus the Hornets. More news articles or rumors concerning Tyler Herro are on the main page.

