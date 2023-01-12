Heat guards Tyler Herro (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee) out vs. Bucks

Miami Heat guards Tyler Herro (Achilles) and Kyle Lowry (knee) are out for Thursday night’s home game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caleb Martin (quad) was also downgraded to out.

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are listed as questionable. Bam Adebayo (wrist) was upgraded to probable. Not to mention, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (back) remain out indefinitely.

According to numerous NBA betting sites, the Heat possess the 14th-best odds to win the championship. Multiple sportsbooks are giving the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers better odds.

#MILvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee) & Caleb Martin (quad) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Bucks. Bam Adebayo (wrist) is listed as probable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 11, 2023

This will be Herro’s 11th game missed this season. Through 32 starts, the fourth-year guard is averaging career highs of 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. To add to these statistics, he’s shooting 44.5% from the floor and 39.2% outside the arc.

On Dec. 15, in the Heat’s 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets, the 22-year-old recorded a career-high 41 points in 40 minutes played. He finished 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the field and 10-of-15 (66.7%) from 3-point range.

Heat guards Tyler Herro (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee) have been downgraded to out against Bucks on Thursday

Additionally, this will be Kyle Lowry’s seventh game sitting out. He’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 boards, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals through 36 starts. Plus, he’s shooting 39.8% from the floor and 33.6% beyond the arc.

For Milwaukee’s injury report, Serge Ibaka (personal) and Khris Middleton (knee) remain out indefinitely. The Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 games. However, they’re 4-1 in their past five contests.

The Bucks play their 41st game of the season tonight. Khris Middleton will have appeared in 7 of them. pic.twitter.com/YRoHL7iJ9h — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) January 11, 2023

Miami is now 6-4 in its previous 10 games. Thursday night will begin the season series for these Eastern Conference contenders. The Heat are 1-2 against Milwaukee in their last three head-to-head matchups.

Moreover, the Bucks are 11-9 away, 23-9 as favorites, and 27-14 overall. As for the Heat, they’re 12-9 at home, 3-9 as underdogs, and 22-20 overall. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this intraconference contest.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Milwaukee has a 55.1% chance of defeating the Heat away. Miami ranks dead last in scoring this season, averaging 108.8 points per game.