The Miami Heat have suspended All-Star guard/forward Jimmy Butler for seven games for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team,” according to multiple reports.

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team,” a statement released by the Heat on Friday night said. “Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Seven-game suspension will cost Jimmy Butler $346,543 for each game missed, or a total of $2.35 million

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the suspension will cost Butler $346,543 for each game missed, or a total of $2.35 million. It also boils down to 1/145 of his $48.8 salary.

Butler has the right to file a grievance within the next 30 days. If he decides to file a grievance, the fine money would be held in escrow until a resolution is reached. That process could take up to a year.

Per Spotrac, Jimmy Butler is earning $48.8 million this season and he has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. NBA insiders reported in December that Butler intends to decline his 2025-26 player option and become a free agent in July.

In light of recent developments, the Heat could very well trade Butler before the Feb. 6 deadline. Sportsbooks currently show the Warriors as the betting favorite to land the 14-year veteran.

Following Miami’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Butler indicated to the Heat that he would like to be traded.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” said Butler, who scored nine points against the Pacers.

“I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

Miami Heat declined to offer Butler a two-year, $113 million contract extension this past summer

Butler has been frustrated with the Heat primarily because Miami declined to give him a two-year, $113 million contract extension this past summer. That deal would have run through the 2026-27 season.

Sources told Charania that one other particular problem that led to Butler’s decision to request a trade was an implication from team officials Thursday that he hadn’t played with the same level of intensity in Miami’s 119-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year’s Day.

Although it was Butler’s first game in 13 days after being away due to an illness, Butler attempted just five shots in 25 minutes and scored nine points. His lackluster outing came a day before he scored nine points again versus Indiana.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not play Butler in the fourth quarter of either game this week. Butler will not be with the Heat when they host the Utah Jazz on Saturday or for their entire six-game road trip on the West Coast.

Miami’s next road games include matchups with the Sacramento Kings (Jan. 6), Golden State Warriors (Jan. 7), Jazz (Jan. 9), Portland Trail Blazers (Jan. 11), Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 13), and Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 15).

The Heat have gone 5-5 without Butler in the lineup this season.