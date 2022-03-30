Heat vs Celtics Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are set to meet on Wednesday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at the TD Garden as Miami will be coming in at 48-28 and Boston will be coming in at 47-29. Considering that these two teams are arguably the two best in the Eastern Conference, this should be the best game of the night.

Heat vs Celtics – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

📊 Record: Celtics(47-29), Heat(48-28)

📅 Date: March 30th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ESPN

🏟 Venue: TD Garden

🎲 Odds: Celtics(-4.5), Heat(+4.5)

Heat vs Celtics Odds

The Miami Heat have struggled some as of late, which is probably the main reason why this spread is as big as it is. Although they’re the underdog, this is a game that they could win.

Heat vs Celtics Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Heat Injuries

Gabe Vincent day-to-day

Duncan Robinson day-to-day

Caleb Martin day-to-day

Celtics Injuries

Jayson Tatum day-to-day

Jaylen Brown day-to-day

Robert Williams III out

Heat vs Celtics Preview

Miami will travel to Boston on Wednesday for a battle versus the Celtics. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Celtics vs Heat preview below.

Boston Inching Closer To #1 Seed

If the Boston Celtics find a way to win this game, they will be tied in first place with the Miami Heat for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA for the past few weeks and will be coming into this one winning eight of their last 10 games. Boston lost their most recent one to the Toronto Raptors, but Boston sat most of their key players.

On the season, Boston has the second-rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the top-rated defensive rating.

Heat Have Been Bad Recently

The Miami Heat are going to be coming into this one arguably playing their worst basketball of the season. Although Miami was able to win their last game, they’ve only won four of their last 10 games.

In their most recent game, they were able to take down a below-average Sacramento Kings team, 123-100.

This was the first game that Miami looked to finally play the style of basketball that people are used to seeing from them, which is exactly what they’re hoping to do down the stretch.

On the season, Miami has the sixth rated net rating, the 14th rated offensive rating, and the fifth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Heat vs Celtics

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Heat Trends

44 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

41-34-1 ATS this season.

Celtics Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

39-34-3 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Heat vs Celtics

For this game, I’m going to go with the Boston Celtics to cover the spread. When factoring in that most of their key players were able to get a night off on Monday, I think the Celtics are going to be ready to go in this one and take care of business.

Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA for the past few months, while the Miami Heat has struggled mightily the past few weeks.

