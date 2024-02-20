Hornets sign center Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract

The Charlotte Hornets are signing free agent center Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract, agent Michael Johnson Jr. of All Day Group told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Bolden, 25, went undrafted in 2019 out of Duke University and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was waived by Cleveland on Oct. 19, and then signed a 10-day contract on Jan. 30, 2020.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Hornets hold 12th-ranked odds to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

Bolden only appeared in one game during his rookie season — a 131-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 1, 2020. The 6-foot-10 big man recorded a pair of rebounds and a steal in less than three minutes off the bench.

The Texas native made six appearances in the second unit with the Cavs in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 1.2 points, 1.0 rebound, and 4.8 minutes per game while shooting 33.3% from the floor and 62.5% at the foul line.

Charlotte Hornets add Marques Bolden, who is averaging a G League career-high 13.7 PPG

In Cleveland’s 119-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 31, 2020, Bolden notched three points and one rebound in less than three minutes as a reserve.

Bolden was waived by the Cavaliers on Feb. 24, 2021, and went on to sign a deal with the Utah Jazz on Sept. 28. However, he was waived a month later and never appeared in a game with Utah.

The Duke product inked a standard contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sept. 20, 2022, and signed a two-way deal with the team on Oct. 21, 2023, but he only appeared in two NBA games with the club.

Furthermore, Bolden is averaging 17 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over a six-game winning streak this season for the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee’s G League affiliate.

In 18 games (14 starts) with the Herd this season, Bolden has averaged a career-high 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 25.3 minutes per game while shooting 56.1% from the field.

He was waived by the Bucks on Jan. 7.

The Hornets had an open roster spot following the Kyle Lowry buyout.