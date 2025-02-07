See here how to watch a live stream as the Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the State Farm Arena on Friday night.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA betting sites favor the Bucks as 5.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Hawks & Bucks injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report

G Trae Young (achilles; probable), C Clint Capela (personal; out), F Jalen Johnson (shoulder; out for season), G Caris LeVert (trade pending; questionable), F Georges Niang (trade pending; questionable), G Terance Mann (trade pending; questionable), G Bones Hyland (trade pending; questionable).

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

C Brook Lopez (knee; probable), G Damian Lillard (groin; probable), F Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf; questionable), C Jericho Sims (trade pending; questionable), F Kyle Kuzma (trade pending; questionable).

Hawks vs Bucks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks were very busy at the end of this season’s trade deadline, losing both De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic in big moves.

With players going out it was no surprise to see some new faces in Atlanta but it is unlikely Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Terance Mann or Bones Hyland will be ready for their debut on Friday night.

Atlanta has lost nine of its last ten games and with Trae Young reportedly unhappy after a miserable period of trades, the Hawks are in desperate need of a win this week.

The Milwaukee Bucks have also been busy in the trade window, and Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims are both questionable to make their debut on Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still questionable for the Bucks having missed the past two games with a calf injury, but Damian Lillard should be active after returning against the Hornets on Wednesday.

The Bucks have won three of their last four games against Atlanta and they haven’t lost at the State Farm Arena since 2022 so even without Giannis they will be confident.