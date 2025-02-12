How to watch Jazz vs Lakers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll and can grab a seventh consecutive win with victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers

🎲 Jazz vs Lakers game odds: Jazz +8.0 (-110) | Lakers -8.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 8.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Jazz vs Lakers injuries

Utah Jazz injury report

F Taylor Hendricks (leg; out for season), F KJ Martin (reconditioning; out), G Collin Sexton (ankle; out)

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

F LeBron James (ankle; probable), G Austin Reaves (elbow; probable), G Luka Doncic (calf; questionable), G Bronny James Jr (arm; questionable), F Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle; out), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out), F Cam Reddish (personal; out), G Gabe Vincent (knee; out)

Jazz vs Lakers preview

Laker Nation was revived with the trade that shocked the world as Luka Doncic was sent to LA for Anthony Davis and if the Slovenian can overcome his questionable status, he’ll make his second appearance in the famous gold uniform on Wednesday.

Los Angeles have six straight wins in their stride and with 12 in their last 14, JJ Redick’s side are starting to gain some positive momentum. The Lakers have moved up to fourth in the West, closing in on the Denver Nuggets in third.

The Jazz are fighting for a lottery pick at this point with a 12-40 record which has them sitting 14th in the West and they were torn to shreds by the Lakers when the pair met on Monday night.