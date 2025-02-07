How To Watch Spurs vs. Hornets Free Live Stream

The San Antonio Spurs (22-26, 23-25 ATS) are visiting the Charlotte Hornets (12-36, 25-21-2 ATS) on Friday night; watch the free live stream for the game here. NBA betting sites show the Spurs as heavy 10.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

Spurs vs. Hornets Injuries

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

C Charles Bassey (knee; downgraded to out) | SF Riley Minix (shoulder; out for the season)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

No injured players

Game Preview

The Spurs are 9-13 in road games and 11-18 against opponents over .500 this season. However, San Antonio is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.2 steals, and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

De’Aaron Fox is preparing for his second game with the Spurs after a trade from the Sacramento Kings earlier this week. San Antonio ended a two-game slide by winning 126-125 at Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Fox finished with 24 points and had a game-high 13 assists. Second-year star Victor Wembanyama, who also scored 24 points and added 12 rebounds, made the decisive free throw.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 8-20 at home and have dropped six straight games, the latest a 112-102 setback to the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The team is 2-8 in its past 10 contests, averaging 106.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.0 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Charlotte recently traded center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Dalton Knecht and forward Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round draft pick, and a swap of 2030 first-round picks.

The Hornets also acquired center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for forward Cody Martin, guard Vasilije Micic, and a 2026 second-round choice. It’s uncertain if the newcomers will be available Friday night.

This game will mark the end of Charlotte’s nine-game homestand, with the Hornets 1-7 during this stretch. This will be the teams’ first meeting of the two-game regular-season series. San Antonio hosts Charlotte on March 14.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Spurs hold an 83.1% chance of defeating Charlotte. San Antonio is 1-6 in its past seven meetings with the Hornets, while Charlotte is 6-13 in its last 19 matchups at home with the Spurs.