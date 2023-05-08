The Miami Heat are at home tonight for Game 4 vs the New York Knicks. New York was stunned by the Heat in Game 5 when they lost, 105-86. Jalen Brunson was the Knicks’ leading scorer that game with 20 points in 38 minutes played. Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 12 points in 20 minutes played. However, he’s listed as doubtful and there is a strong chance he doesn’t play tonight.

Quickley got hurt in the second half of New York’s blowout loss in Game 3. The team has him on the injury report with a sprained left ankle. New York’s quick turnaround for Game 4 doesn’t leave head coach Tom Thibodeau. He may have to go deeper into his bench and play Quentin Grimes when Jalen Brunson needs rest.

Besides a 111-105 in Game 2, the Knicks have been outplayed by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. The Knicks need a strong game from Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle to even the series at two games a piece.

Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 4 at Miami. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 7, 2023

Immanuel Quickley is listed as doubtful tonight for Game 4 due to a sprained left ankle

Immanuel Quickley has played decently in this series, but only a handful of Knicks players are actually producing. Only one player this postseason is averaging more than 20+ points per game and that is Jalen Brunson. He’s averaging (24.2) points per game through New York’s first eight postseason games.

Through the 2023 postseason, Quicley has been the Knicks’ best offensive player off the bench. He’s only averaging (9.0) points per game, but that’s better than average for what the Knicks are dealing with. The biggest blow so far this postseason for the Knicks has been Julius Randle’s injury.

He’s been far from the player he was in the regular season. An injured ankle has limited how effective he’s been and that’s why his scoring and rebounding numbers are down. In the regular season, he averaged (25.1) points and (10.0) rebounds per game. In seven postseason games, he’s averaging (18.6) points and (8.3) rebounds per game.