Much like the first three games, it seemed like the Miami Heat wanted it more in Game 4. They came out with intensity last night and outscored the Knicks in three of the four quarters. Miami now has a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals. After last night’s game, New York’s Jalen Brunson admitted to reporters why the Heat has the upper hand on them in the series.

Jalen Brunson was the Knicks’ offensive catalyst during the regular season and that has stayed true in the playoffs. His teammates have been letting him down at times and New York struggles to score consistently when he’s not on the court. He is the only Knicks player averaging more than 20 points per game this postseason.

The Knicks are down 3-1 in the series vs Miami and will have their backs against the wall in Game 5. NBA betting sites have the Knicks at (-168) to win Game 5 at home tomorrow night.

Julius Randle postgame: “maybe they wanted it more. I don’t know” Jalen Brunson postgame: “we need to be better, I need to be better” Julius Randle has no business ever calling himself a leader of this team. He’s never even sniffed accountability. pic.twitter.com/K5hBFNRER9 — Cynical (@CynicalNYK) May 9, 2023

Jalen Brunson is turning out to be the true #1 scoring option and leader of the Knicks this postseason

The New York Knicks have been absolutely bullied by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals. Miami has outperformed the Knicks in nearly every game this series. Jimmy Butler and the Heat would love to end the series in five games. That would give them a few extra days of rest before the ECF.

However, they have not got the job done yet, but only need one more win in this series. After their loss in Game 4 last night, New York’s Jalen Brunson had this to say about why the Heat have had the upper hand.

“I think they’re sticking to their game plan. They’re playing really physical, they’ve been getting to the offensive rebounds and second-chance points. You just gotta give them a lot of credit. They’re a good team [and they’re] well coached over there,” – Jalen Brunson

Last night, the 26-year-old PG had 32/4/11 and did what he could to keep the Knicks in the game. He also played a team-high 44 minutes, but New York’s other star player hasn’t been himself. Two-time all-star Julius Randle is averaging (15.9) points per game in the 2023 postseason.