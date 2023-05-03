The New York Knicks got a much-needed win at home last nice to even their series vs Miami at one game a piece. Miami was without Jimmy Butler and the Knicks knew they needed to capitalize in Game 2. Leading New York offensively last night was none other than Jalen Brunson. His first year with the Knicks has been special and he has a bright future with the team.

Last night, Brunson scored 30 points and went 6-10 from deep. He is the first Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony in 2013 to have 30 or more points in a playoff game at MSG. Brunson has stepped up to the lead scoring role this postseason for the Knicks and is thriving.

Game 3 moves the series to Miami and the Heat will hope to have Jimmy Butler back and ready to go. Miami will host the Knicks this Saturday at 3:30 pm EST for Game 3.

Jalen Brunson is the first Knicks player with a 30-point playoff game at MSG since Carmelo Anthony on May 7, 2013 against the Pacers (Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2). pic.twitter.com/S0gdz5oi6G — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2023

Jalen Brunson is leading the Knicks with (25.0) points per game this postseason

This past offseason, the Knicks gambled and made a massive investment in Jalen Brunson. They signed him to a four-year, $104 million contract and he’s been a breath of fresh air for the team. During the regular season, he averaged a career-high (24.0) points per game for the Knicks and has given the team that same kind of production in the playoffs.

Julius Randle has been nursing an ankle injury he suffered right before the playoffs began. That has left the primary scoring duties to Jalen Brunson and he’s thrived in that role. He’s averaging (25.0) points per game through the Knicks’ first seven playoff games. Brunson is also playing a team-high (38.3) minutes per game this postseason.

Melo and Jalen Brunson after the W. ✊ (h/t @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/WIj8sbJwqG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 3, 2023

The Knicks had to win last night’s game if they wanted a serious chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals. New York was lucky that Jimmy Butler did not play in Game 2. Miami kept the game extremely competitive until late in the fourth. It was never going to be easy for them to replace Butler’s (35.5) points per game in the 2023 playoffs. Game 3 is this Saturday at 3:30 pm EST, airing nationally on ABC.