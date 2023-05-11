The New York Knicks fought off elimination in Game 5 last night and live to see another day. It took Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes both played all 48 minutes for the Knicks last night. They needed Brunson’s scoring and Grimes’ defensive abilities. Brunson led the Knicks with 38 points in Game 5 and he’s scored 265 points through New York’s first 10 playoff games. That is the third most of any Knick in franchise history.

Last night, the Knicks could not have started the game worse. They had just 14 points after the first quarter, but they came out strong in the second and third to build their lead. By halftime, the Knicks were up three points after Julius Randle nailed a step-back three at the buzzer.

Randle has been struggling offensively in the 2022-23 playoffs, but he was able to get back on track last night with 24 points. The Knicks will travel back to Miami for Game 6 where the Heat will be looking to close out the series. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+180) to win Game 6 on the road tomorrow night.

Jalen Brunson played all 48 minutes in Game 5 for the Knicks last night

After New York’s season-saving win last night, head coach Tom Thibodeau only had good things to say about Jalen Brunson. He said Brunson is an incredible all-around player. The 26-year-old has done a little bit of everything for the Knicks this season. Most importantly, he is leading the Knicks in points this postseason with (26.5) per game.

Brunson almost had a triple-double last night. He finished with 38/9/7 in 48 minutes played. For Miami in Game 5, no player scored more than 19 points. Jimmy Butler led the team in scoring, but he had an off night compared to the numbers he had put up in previous games.

The Heat still have a 3-2 lead in this series and have a chance to close it out tomorrow night at home. If the Heat win Game 6, it will be their third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the last four seasons.