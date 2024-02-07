The New York Knicks got a nice win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It did potentially come at a cost. Their first-time All-Star, Jalen Brunson, exited the game with an apparent ankle injury as he poured in 27 points on the night. On the night, Brunson also logged eight assists and also shot 52.4 percent from the field. Isiah Hartenstein claimed that it looked like an ankle sprain from what he saw as Brunson was fouled by Memphis’ G.G. Jackson with five minutes and 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. New York was also without Julius Randle and O.G. Anunoby in this matchup. Despite this, the Knicks never trailed and the final score was 123-113. There was plenty that was said postgame.

“We built a big lead, and we didn’t close it off as well as we should have,” New York coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But getting the win is the most important thing.” “In the second half, our defense wasn’t very good,” Thibodeau said. “They shot 3s, we didn’t challenge. They made them.” “Playing with him for so long, and knowing him, I said ‘are you good?’ and he said ‘I’m good,‘” Donte DiVincenzo said. “I don’t worry about Jalen at all.”

Even Memphis Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins had plenty to say about his team’s effort in the matchup against the New York Knicks.

“I thought our guys came with the right fight in the fourth quarter,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “To jump on them and score 39 points, I thought our group came with the right mentality.” “We turned the ball over too much, and that led to fast-break, easy opportunities for them,” Jenkins said. “Obviously Brunson had a good thing going on.”

The Grizzlies had seven different players who scored in double figures tonight. Vince Williams Jr. was the high point man for the Grizzlies as he finished with 19 points. The main concern of the night is the status of Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson Exits Game With Apparent Injury As New York Knicks Defeat Memphis Grizzlies

Jalen Brunson’s Importance to the New York Knicks

To say Jalen Brunson is extremely important to the New York Knicks would be an understatement. He is the engine that drives their team. The Knicks have also provided Brunson an opportunity to unleash his full potential. They have allowed him to flourish as a true number one option. He is a first-time All-Star for a reason and has led the team to the fourth seed in the Eastern conference with a win-loss record of 33-18.

On the year, Jalen Brunson is averaging numbers of 27.3 points, 6.5 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.8 percent. It is safe to say this is a career year for the former Dallas Maverick. Brunson’s career averages are 15.8 points, 4.5 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.8 percent. The New York Knicks got a steal in Jalen Brunson. Hopefully, his ankle injury is not too serious as the New York Knicks look to continue to climb the Eastern Conference standings.