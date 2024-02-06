Draymond Green is back and active on his podcast once again, sharing any thought that comes to mind. The thing is, his takes on the NBA world are quite interesting, and sometimes even quite logical. The Warriors forward recently expressed his confusion over the reasons why former Bucks coach Adrian Griffin wasn’t given the chance to lead the Eastern Conference team in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Had the first-year trainer not been fired, he was set to be named the East’s tactician, but instead Doc Rivers got the call. On The Draymond Green Show, the four-time champion expressed his disappointment, especially considering how he’d led Milwaukee to a 30-13 record.

“If a player got traded today, but they’re an All-Star, guess what, they’re still going to be an All-Star,” the veteran said. “So this man gets fired a week and a half, two weeks ago, why shouldn’t he still coach the All-Star team? The work was done, so I don’t quite understand that.”

LOOK: Doc Rivers Secures All-Star Coaching Role With Bucks After Just Three Games; Shares Honor With Ex-Bucks Coach Adrian Griffin #DocRivers #SportsNewshttps://t.co/vclvSkW25C — Warbas News (@WarbasNews) February 5, 2024

Rivers has only been back coaching in the NBA for a week and has already earned the honor of being selected as head coach of the Eastern Conference’s team on February 18 in Indiana. Just as he posted his first win with Milwaukee this Saturday night, he admitted that this was “one of those quirky things” the NBA does.

“That is ridiculously bad. It really is,” he said when asked how it felt “to earn the honor of coaching the Eastern Conference all-stars.” The veteran tactician is 1-2 since taking the job after the Bucks fired Griffin, who had led the team to second place in their division.

Following Milwaukee’s 129-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Rivers revealed that he will donate whatever he wins to the former trainer, as he wonders why the league bestowed upon him this honor while having so many other “eligible coaches” to chose from.

“Well, Adrian’s going to get some money, that’s for sure, and a ring,” Doc shared. “It’s one of these quirky things. I think there should be a rule somehow that someone else does it other than me.”

Chris Finch can’t believe he will coach Western Conference All-Star team: ‘Hasn’t sunk in yet’

After beating the Rockets by a 21-point margin this Sunday, coach Chris Finch came into his postgrame press conference very wet. The Wolves‘ victory not only confirmed that they had clinched the best record in the Western Conference, but also meant the he was going to lead the West’s All-Star team on February 18 in Indianapolis.

That’s the reason why he was literally showered in praise by his locker room. “They all got me with some cold water,” he said after defeating Houston 111-90.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, it really hasn’t. It’s an incredible honor. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing experience,” the tactician said with pride, as it will be his first time coaching this special weekend. “And like these guys here, I’m sure those guys won’t listen to what I have to say either. Just like any other game.”

The Minnesota trainer will have two familiar faces on his All-Star team, as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will join him that night against the East. The young forward was very important during this Sunday’s victory, as he dropped 22 of his 32 points in the third quarter to give his team a 16-point lead.