New York Knicks Showing Interest in Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown was the main asset that the Toronto Raptors received in the trade that landed Pascal Siakam with the Indiana Pacers. However, it is sounding likely that Bruce Brown will eventually be re-routed in the aftermath of the trade. One team that already has their eyes on the former Denver Nugget is the New York Knicks. The Knicks and Raptors have already done business once this season with each other as New York recently traded for O.G. Anunoby and sent Immanuel Quickley to Toronto in return. New York met with Brown in the offseason when he was a free agent. With this in mind, a second trade between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks could be in the works.

New York Knicks Could Pursue Bruce Brown

What the Knicks Could Potentially Offer?

The Knicks have already given the Raptors plenty of assets from the O.G. Anunoby trade. However, if the Knicks truly want Bruce Brown, then a player like Quentin Grimes will most likely have to be on the table. Not to mention, the Raptors may want to continue to stockpile draft picks. Another player the Toronto Raptors could potentially show interest in is Mitchell Robinson. Robinson is currently nursing an injury, but there is optimism that he could return at the end of the regular season. Without Pascal Siakam, the Raptors need some rim protection. If Robinson can come back healthy, he would be able to fill this void and provide a reliable lob-threat to the Toronto Raptors. The New York Knicks will have to potentially give up more depth if they want Bruce Brown, however, he is a role player who could benefit the team greatly.

What Bruce Brown Would Bring to the New York Knicks

Brown’s defensive mentality would be welcomed by head coach, Tom Thibodeau. Not to mention, his versatility would allow him to be utilized in many different types of rotations. Plus, Brown’s ball-handling, playmaking, and ability to guard some of the better players in the league on the perimeter would alleviate some of the voids left from what the Knicks gave up in the O.G. Anunoby deal. A void that Anunoby and R.J. Barrett originally helped fill. On the season, the versatile guard is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 total rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in 29.7 minutes played.

On top of this, he is also tallying an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 percent, a defensive rating of 121, and a box plus/minus of -2.3. These numbers have drastically dipped from Brown’s lone year in Denver. However, a change in scenery could also help him get back to the level he was at last season. A team like the Knicks where he would have a larger role than in Indiana could be the key. Bruce Brown still provides championship experience and is used to being in a sixth man role. He would be the perfect role player for head coach, Tom Thibodeau’s system. Brown would also provide some veteran experience to a locker room that feels as if they are very close to being true contenders. All in all, Bruce Brown could be a very good addition to the New York Knicks.