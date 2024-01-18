Toronto coach calls Pascal Siakam a true professional as fans are heartbroken after his trade

As the Raptors were preparing to face the Heat on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Arena, fans were just being delivered the news that Pascal Siakam was parting ways as he had been traded out to Indiana. The press interviewed the crowd, as most said they were “heartbroken” by the reports.

“I am so sad,” fan Heather Talbot said about the All-Star forward. “He can always be counted on to get so many points for us.” Her husband Terry Talbot immediately agreed. “It’s sad. It really is sad, having him for so long. All the rumours about him being traded and he’s been so steady all the way through,” he said as they sat next together.

Throughout that day, most of the audience had only heard the rumors that the Toronto organization was in the final stages of a trade that would take the 29-year-old to the Pacers. Just minutes before the game against Miami, Until the sources confirmed the news.

excited to be in Indy 👊 Pascal Siakam has touched down in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/ycxOpD4ekZ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 18, 2024

The negotiations included receiving NBA champion Bruce Brown, forward Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks in return from Indiana. New Orleans helped complete the trade by giving out guard Kira Lewis, while the Pelicans receive a second-round pick that used to be owned by the Pacers.

Another Raptors fan from Ontario said that he still wishes Siakam all the best with his new club, despite how sad he feels about the operation. “It’s one of those things where it’s a business decision,” said Donny Phimsavanh at the arena. “Seeing him go is heartbreaking. I love Siakam so much and I wish we kept him. It’s hard.”

Current Heat guard Kyle Lowry, who happens to be a Toronto icon, was convinced that Pascal will achieve great things in Indianapolis. “Pascal, my beloved one, is one of the most coveted players in our league, he’s one of the most talented players in our league and whatever happens with him he’ll be successful. I’m always going to love him and support him and be happy for him,” he said postgame.

Lowry remembers Siakam as a “great teammate” because of he believes his intense energy is at a “high level.”

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic explained why Siakam is a true professional as he was always the first to show up in the gym

His former head coach Darko Rajakovic told the press on Wednesday that he only feels gratitude towards Siakam, especially for his attitude and commitment.

“Pascal is just a pure basketball junkie. He is the first one to show up in the gym, the last one to leave. He was always coachable, always professional since day one,” he said. “I can only be thankful and grateful for all of his contributions to our team this season.”

The Serbian trainer is well aware of Pascal’s legacy in Toronto. “But also I have to acknowledge that he spent nine years with this organization, came here as almost a teenager and left quite a legacy behind him. I wish him all the best going forward,” he added.

The Cameroon native was in the final year of his contract in Canada, which pays him almost $38 million this campaign, as he becomes eligible to sign a new five-year deal that could potentially be worth around $247 million. “He’s a great human being and he’s somebody who just really deeply cares about basketball and wants to do well in basketball,” Darko concluded.