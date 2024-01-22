New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is balling. On the season, Brunson is averaging 26.5 PPG and 6.5 APG (both career highs), and there is a good chance he’ll be selected to his first-ever All-Star game in the next couple of weeks (as of January 18th, he ranked sixth among Eastern Conference guards in fan votes).

However, Brunson’s success isn’t limited to what he is doing on the hardwood. Brunson, like any other high-profile athlete, has some skin in the game in a lot of different areas. And recently, he’s partnered with Catalina Crunch to form a tasty one-two breakfast punch.

A Limited-Edition Jalen Brunson Cereal

Catalina Crunch – a company that is known for providing snacks that are both delicious and healthy – has partnered with Brunson to launch a limited-edition cereal. The cereal is honey nut with almonds flavor, which, of course, is Brunson’s favorite kind of cereal.

Here is a preview of the new cereal:

A Perfect Fit

Obviously, as a professional athlete, Brunson is in phenomenal shape. But he’s taken his health and fitness to another level, even playing 44-plus minutes in each of his last three games against the Miami Heat last postseason (an incredible feat of endurance).

So, his collaboration with Catalina Crunch is a match made in heaven. Here is what Brunson had to say about the partnership:

“As an athlete, it’s critical for me to fuel my body with the right nutrients. Catalina Crunch’s protein-rich products have fueled me both on and off the court. I am thrilled to collaborate on a cereal that not only tastes great but also helps me maintain a balanced and protein-forward diet.”

Back in the day, we used to eat cereal with our favorite superheroes on the box. With the way Brunson has been playing lately, he’s kind of like a basketball superhero. So, you might as well start eating cereal with his face on it.

If you are interested in some limited-edition Jalen Brunson cereal, be sure to buy some from Catalina Crunch’s website.