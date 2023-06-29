Home » news » Knicks Former First Round Pick Immanuel Quickley Could Seek Nine Figures In A Contract Extension

Knicks’ former first-round pick Immanuel Quickley could seek ‘nine-figures’ in a contract extension

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago
Immanuel Quickley pic

Last season, 24-year-old Immanuel Quickly had a solid year with the New York Knicks. He was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year, but the award was won by Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon. After his most productive season yet with the Knicks, reports say that Quickley is looking to get paid. NBA insiders have said that Quickley could seek a contract extension worth “nine-figures”. 

At the moment, only three Knicks players have contracts of over $100 million. They are Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Jalen Brunson. Quickley wants to be the fourth player on that list. He’s eligible for a contract extension this offseason with New York.

If the Knicks fail to sign him to a long-term deal, the former first-round pick would become a restricted free agent next offseason. Other teams across the league might view Quickley as a starter on their team. The Knicks need to sign him this summer if they are serious about keeping him long-term.

Immanuel Quickley is seeking a contract for over $100 million over the next four years

In the 2022-23 season, Immanuel Quickley played in 81 of the Knicks’ 82 games and made 21 starts. He averaged a career-high (14.9) points and (28.9) minutes per game. Quickley has a career (.367) three-point percentage and is a spark of offense for the Knicks off the bench.

In the 21 games he did start last season, the 24-year-old put up some impressive numbers. He averaged (22.6) points, (5.4) rebounds, and (5.1) assists per game. Those numbers are similar to what Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett were averaging last season.

Both Brunson and Barrett have $100+ million contracts with the Knicks. Quickley and his agents think he’s very capable of getting the same type of deal. He suffered an injury during the playoffs for the Knicks and the team lost to Miami in the second round.

New York’s Sixth Man candidate is an important piece to their roster. He’s someone that head coach Tom Thibodeau can plug into the starting lineup without any worries. His 21 games started this season were the most ever in his three-year career with the Knicks. If it plays out his way, Quickley is going to get a generous payday from the Knicks this offseason.

