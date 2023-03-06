After a thrilling 131-129 double OT victory by the Knicks last night, they are 39-27 on the season and are one game out of fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are also on the longest active win streak in the NBA right now at nine games and have beaten the Celtics two times within one week. Making his presence felt all game last night was Immanuel Quickley who had a career-high 38 points and was huge in place of an injured Jalen Brunson.

Twenty-three year old Immanuel Quickley has come off the bench for the Knicks for the past three seasons and he thrives in that role. However, he was upgraded to the starting lineup last night and took full advantage of it. He lead the Knicks with 38 points and had an incredible game defensively as well.

38 PTS (career-high)

8 REB

7 AST

4 STL

5 Threes What a night for Immanuel Quickley. 9 straight W's for the @nyknicks 😤 pic.twitter.com/TzB1fSBIfp — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2023

Immanuel Quickley’s 38 points helped keep the Knicks’ nine-game win streak alive

Along with his career-high 38 points vs Boston last night, Quickley also had 8 rebounds, 7 assists, two blocks, and tied his career-high of 4 steals. He knocked down five three-pointers and also played a game-high for both teams with 55 minutes played.

The 23 year old got the start last night as Jalen Brunson was out with a sore left foot. Brunson has been incredible for the Knicks this season as is easily the best offseason addition of any team this year. He was ruled out just 90 minutes prior to the start of last night’s game and we’ll have to see how this effects Brunson moving forward.

This shouldn’t worry the New York in the slightest as they went toe-to-toe with one of the top two teams in the league and pulled out a gutsy win. The Knicks have now beaten the Celtics two times in the span of one week. After the game, Quickley had this to say to the media about his stellar performance.

“Sunday [night], in TD Garden, it don’t get better than that, I was telling [Julius] that before the second overtime.”… “I was like, ‘It don’t get better than this. We’re on national TV in The Garden.’ Other than Madison [Square Garden], this is probably my favorite place to play.” – Immanuel Quickley

New York will have a very strong chance to extend that win streak to double digits. They play the 20-46 Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night at 7:00pm EST.