Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Jalen Brunson from New York are granted Kia NBA Players of the Month

The Nuggets maintain their status stop of the Western Conference for one big reason, a reason so big he is six-foot-eleven and weighs 284 pounds. To no one’s surprise his name is Nikola Jokic, he hails from Serbia, and his whole team in Denver benefits from him, as once again this February he earns the West’s Kia Player of the Month.

On the other side of the continent, there is another player who might do come as a surprise. Jalen Brunson has been leading the Knicks to one of the best months the New York side has enjoyed in the past years, taken them to their conference’s 5th spot. This past February, the point guard was awarded the best player of the East.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/6eoJgs4IdZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 2, 2023

Let’s start with The Joker. The 28-year-old just became the first Nuggets player to ever earn this title for a second month in a row, now joining his trophy shelf for a sixth Player of the Month award, the most any athlete has had in franchise history.

The NBA’s two-time MVP, who is currently frontrunning for a third historic time, averaged 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 10.2 assists in his eleven contests during February. He achieved this monster stat line while shooting .642 from the field and .500 from beyond the arc. Jokic registered eight triple-doubles in February to lead his squad to nine victories during this time span, leaving the Nuggets in a comfortable first place in their conference with a strong 44-19 track.