The New York Knicks got back on track yesterday and snapped a three-game losing streak after a 137-115 win vs the Rockets. That improved their record to 43-33 with just six games until the regular season is over. Last night the Knicks were without Jalen Brunson for the second-straight game, but backup PG Immanuel Quickley took the spotlight. He recorded a career-high 40 points and is the fifth player in franchise history to have 40 points, 5 assists, and 75 percent shooting in a game.

His previous career-high was earlier this month in a 2OT win vs Boston Celtics when he has 38 and topped that last night with a 40-piece performance. Quickley could easily be a starter on another team but has been irreplaceable on the bench for the Knicks the last three seasons.

If the playoffs started today, the Cavaliers and the Knicks would be meeting in a first-round matchup. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+6000) to win the Finals this season.

Immanuel Quickley is the first Knicks player with 40 points, 5 assists and 75% shooting in a game since Nate Robinson in 2010. He is the 5th Knicks player to do this, including the reg. season and playoffs pic.twitter.com/0VRb2vMVST — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 28, 2023

Immanuel Quickley dropped a new career-high 40 points vs the Rockets at MSG last night

The Knicks were sitting on a three-game losing streak before their win vs the Rockets last night and Tom Thibodeau knew his team needed a spark. He gave Immanuel Quickley his 17th start of the season in his 75th game played. Quickley has only missed one game for the Knicks this season and has shown ownership that he can be a durable and relied-upon player for their franchise.

Last night he dropped 40/2/9 with one steal and one block vs the Rockets. He also finished 14-18 from the field and knocked down five of his seven three-pointers taken. Quickley is the first Knicks player since Nate Robinson in 2010 to have 40 points, 5 assists, and 75 percent shooting from the field. The 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft is the fifth player in franchise history to have that stat line in a game.

THE GARDEN!!!! NO PLACE LIKE IT!!!! 🤞🏾 #GODISGREAT — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) March 28, 2023

New York’s next game is tomorrow night vs the Miami Heat. The Knicks currently have a two-and-a-half-game lead over the Heat who are seventh in the East. Tomorrow’s contest will tip off at 7:30 pm EST.