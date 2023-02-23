Home » news » Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau Hints That Mitchell Robinson Might Be Available Tomorrow Vs Washington

Knicks’ Head Coach Tom Thibodeau Hints That Mitchell Robinson Might Be Available Tomorrow Vs Washington

At sixth in the Eastern Conference coming out of the all-star break, the New York Knicks are in strong position to make a playoff spot without dealing with the play-in tournament. They ended the break on a three-game win streak and will carry that over to their game vs the Wizards tomorrow. Head coach Tom Thibodeau hinted that big man Mitchell Robinson might be available to play for the first time since the middle of January. 

He’s missed the last 14 games in a row with a thumb injury, but it looks like the Knicks’ starting center might be ready to play tomorrow. Robinson has played in 38 of the teams 60 games so far this season and adding him back to the lineup is going to improve the team on both ends of the floor.

With a 33-27 record, New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Mitchell Robinson could make his return to the Knicks’ tomorrow night after missing the last 14 games in a row

The Knicks big man injured his thumb and had to get a surgery to repair the fracture. Doctors said he would be re-evaluated in three-weeks after his surgery on 1/19 and it’s been five weeks since. It might have taken a bit longer than the team and himself may have wanted to come back, but there was no rush for him to return before the all-star break.

In 38 games played and 37 started this season, Robinson is averaging (7.2) points along with a career-high (8.9) rebounds and (1.0) assists per game. This is the second season in a row that the he’s averaging (1.8) blocks per game and he’s an anchor on the defensive end for the Knicks.

While he was out the Knicks used Jericho Sims who was not as effective as Robinson, but he got the job done for what the needed him to do. Julius Randle has stepped up and emphasized rebounding while Robinson was out. Randle is averaging a double-double this season for just the third-time in his career.

