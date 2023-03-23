Home » news » Cryptic Liked Tweets From Mitchell Robinson Suggests Hes Still Unhappy With The New York Knicks

Cryptic liked Tweet’s from Mitchell Robinson suggests he’s still unhappy with the New York Knicks

With 42 wins so far this season, the New York Knicks have hit their second-highest win total in the last decade. Despite the team’s success, certain players have expressed their frustrations with their role on the team. Mitchell Robinson has been caught on social media numerous times expressing his unhappiness and the Knicks faithful caught him again last night after their loss to the Heat. 

The big man has never been an offensive catalyst for the Knicks in his five seasons with the team. His career-high for points is 23 and he’s never averaged double-digit points in a season as well. Robinson may have a different idea in his head of how he thinks the Knicks should use him and it hasn’t played out that way.

Mitchell Robinso is clearly very unhappy with his current role on the Knicks

It was very surprising to see Robinson like a cryptic tweet on social media last night after the Knicks’ 127-120 loss to the Heat. Less than a week ago the big man posted on his snap chat story saying he was “doing cardio” and was “wasting” his “time” and “energy”. He also said he thinks his role is not big enough for a player of his caliber.

Shortly after that Robinson decided to clear the air as someone close to him likely told him he needed to make a statement. After his outburst on snap chat, he had this to say publicly about those cryptic comments.

“My bad, should’ve handled it differently and didn’t want no bad blood. Just gotta find myself.” – Mitchell Robinson

This is alarming to Knicks fans as just days ago he publicly apologized for his cryptic comments and then is back to his old ways. He was trying to be sneakier about it this time, but crazy New York sports fans always know what’s going on.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

