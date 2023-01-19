Knicks Must Get Ready To Replace Mitchell Robinson’s Production After An Injury Last Night

The New York Knicks are having a decent season with a 25-21 record which is seventh in the Eastern Conference. As a team, the Knicks played sloppy yesterday and Washington was having their way with them for a lot of the game. To make matters worse, their starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered a sprained thumb during the game and needs to undergo further examination. New York needs to get ready to replace his production if he does miss some time.

Robinson played just nine minutes for the Knicks last night and collected two rebounds for the game. The first half was dominated by the Wizards and New York tried fighting back late without their key big man. He leads he team with (1.8) blocks per game and the Knicks will miss the production if he’s out for an extended period.

Luckily, the Knicks do have some younger PF/C's who can get some valuable playing time like they did last night if Robinson is out.

Knicks hoping that Mitchell Robinson does not miss an extended period of time

If Robinson does need to miss some time, this will be the second time already as he previously missed eight games due to a knee injury. He’s widely regarded as their best interior player with his rebounding and elite defense. It’s looking more than likely that the Knicks are once again going to have to try and replace his production.

Taking Robinson’s place in the starting role when the Knicks came back from the second half last night was Isaiah Hartenstein who played 13 minutes and scored four points and collected four rebounds. Third-string center Jericho Sims had fallen out of the rotation, but he’ll likely see some minutes moving forward. Sims played 21 minutes off the bench for the Knicks last night.