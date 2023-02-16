New York’s Julius Randle Set To Replace Anfernee Simons In The NBA Three-Point Contest

After the three games set for tonight in the NBA, all-star weekend festivities will begin tomorrow night. There will be in the Jordan Rising Stars game, dunk and three-point contest, along with the grand finale of the 72nd annual all-star game on Sunday night. The three-point contest will start at 8:00pm EST on Saturday night but once of the contestants had to be replaced due to injury. New York’s two-time all-stat Julius Randle is headed to the three-point contest this year instead.

In a loss to the Wizards on Tuesday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons sprained his ankle and will be missing the three-point contest. Simons is shooting the long ball at a very respectable 38 percent this season and in his place, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks will be making his first appearance in the event.

Randle was already set to be in Salt Lake City for all-star weekend as he was selected to his second-ever all-star game. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Was Julius Randle the right choice to replace Anfernee Simons in the three-point contest?

Randle will be the first Knicks since Steve Novak in 2014 to compete in the three-point contest. He’s having an all-star season for sure averaging the most points of his career so far. However, his three-point shooting is well below the league average at just (.338) this season.

Two years ago Randle shot the three-pointer at (.411) percent and that would have been an ample time to add him to the three-point contest. There had to be a few better options to add to the competition instead of Randle. Damion Lee has played in all 59 gamed for the Suns this season and is shooting (.437) from deep this season. He may have been snubbed from this event straight up with just how good his three-point shooting has been this year.

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

Or what about Malcolm Brogdon who leads the league in three-point percentage (.455) this season? He could have easily been in the event. The Pacers and Blazers were doubled up on players for the events and Jayson Tatum is already in the event representing the Boston Celtics.

Regardless of what anyone thinks, Randle will be replacing Simons in the three-point contest. You can watch that on TNT this Saturday at 8:00pm EST.