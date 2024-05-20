Teams Monitoring Potential Availability of Julius Randle

Julius Randle could be heavily touted this upcoming offseason. Teams from around the league will be monitoring his availability via trade.

“He’s got a player option in 2025,” said Shams Charania. “He’s eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million contract extension this summer. Teams are monitoring this situation for sure, because how they handle that extension situation, if that is a conversation, what transpires. I think that will be interesting. If you think about movable assets, salaries, obviously Julius Randle has got a number if you make a big, big trade.”

Randle was sidelined with a shoulder injury at the end of New York’s campaign.

Teams Monitoring Julius Randle’s Situation

Julius Randle’s Impact

The three-time All-Star put up solid numbers this past season. He averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists, 9.2 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 47.2 percent. On top of this, Randle also tallied a total rebounding percentage of 14.6 percent, an assist percentage of 22.8 percent, and a player efficiency rating of 18.9. For his career, the power forward has averaged 19.1 points, 3.7 assists, 9.4 rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 47.0 percent.

Not to mention, he also possesses a career offensive rating of 109, a career player efficiency rating of 18.1, and a career box plus/minus rating of 0.9. While Julius Randle is not one of the first names you think of when you discuss the top frontcourt men in the NBA, he will still garner plenty of interest on the trade market.

Possible Destinations for the Power Forward

There are plenty of teams that would love to have Julius Randle anchor their frontcourt. One team who could be interested in his services is the Los Angeles Lakers. A possible reunion between the two parties should not be ruled out, especially with the Lakers needing to re-tool around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Adding Randle to this already talented frontcourt could give Los Angeles just enough juice to reach the upper echelon of the Western Conference again.

Another team who could trade for the power forward is the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Minnesota has had a stellar playoff run, the contract situation surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns remains a question. Over $100 million is currently committed to the three centers in Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid. If the Timberwolves do not go all the way, a Towns for Randle swap is not out of the equation. Considering all of this, it will be interesting to see what the New York Knicks decide to do with Julius Randle this offseason.