Frustrations are starting to boil over in New York, where the Knicks have lost three consecutive games. NY Knicks power forward Julius Randle appeared to lose his temper with officials and teammate Immanuel Quickley prior to halftime of New York’s 110-106 loss versus the Orlando Magic.

When Randle’s interaction with NBA officials became heated before the half, Quickley tried to step in and help his teammate avoid getting a technical foul.

Instead, Quickley ended up on the receiving end of Randle’s tirade.

Check out the incident below.

.@alanhahn is right. Thibs should have benched Randle for the 2nd half. This just happened against the Clippers and Randle clearly hasn't learned a thing.

Knicks Stumble Sets Up Potential First-Round Playoff Matchup vs Cavs

The Knicks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 42-33 overall record, 1.5 games over the sixth-place Miami Heat.

If the NBA Playoffs were to begin today, New York would be primed to tip off the first round against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell and the Knicks were linked throughout the summer before Cleveland swooped in and landed the All-Star guard in a deal with the Utah Jazz.

Knicks’ fans, particularly ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, have been sour about the move ever since. Now, Smith is convinced that the Knicks cannot call this season a success if they lose to Mitchell and the Cavs in the first round.

“You cannot lose to Donovan Mitchell and expect this season to be a success,” Smith said on ESPN First Take.

Check out Smith’s full rant below.

I am going to LOSE IT if the Knicks lose to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs in the playoffs

Knicks Have Dropped Three Straight Games

New York’s season has hit a wall as the Knicks have dropped three games in a row to the Magic, Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks have been as streaky as any team in the NBA over the last month. They won nine games in a row before dropping six of their last nine games overall.

New York was without star point guard Jalen Brunson in its most recent loss versus the Magic. Brunson suffered a right-hand sprain and will need to get 100 percent healthy if the Knicks are going to have a chance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

In his first season in New York, Brunson in averaging 23.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

